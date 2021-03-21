Daniella Balagtas' 'Marupok' named Himig 11th Edition best song

MANILA - The winners of the ABS-CBN’s Himig 11th Edition were named on Sunday.

"Marupok," which was written by Daniella Ann Balagtas and performed by KZ Tandingan, was named Best Song and bagged the grand prize of P300,000 and a house and lot.

"Marupok" also bagged the MYX Choice for Best Music Video award.

The 2nd Best Song was given to "Kahit Na Masungit," which was written by John Francis and Jayson Franz Pasicolan and performed by Jeremy G and Kyle Echarri, while 3rd Best Song" went to Dan Tanedo's "Ibang Planeta", performed by Zild.

The 4th Best Song and 5th Best Song went to Kenneth Reodica's "Ang Hirap Maging Mahirap" (performed by Davey Langit ft. Kritiko) and Daryl Cielo's "Kulang Ang Mundo" (performed by Sam Mangubat), respectively.

SJ Gandia's "Tinadhana Sa 'Yo" bagged the MOR Entertainment Choice and TFC's Global Choice awards, while David Mercado's "Kahit Kunwari Man Lang" is the competition's Most Streamed Song.

Mariah Moriones' "Tabi-Tabi Po", on the other hand, was named Himig TikTok Choice.

The event, which featured the performances of all 12 finalists, was hosted Jona, Jayda and Edward Barber.