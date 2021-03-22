At 43, Beth Tamayo is pregnant via IVF

MANILA -- Almost three weeks after announcing that she got married, Beth Tamayo and her American husband Adam Hutchinson are now expecting their first child.

Tamayo shared the good news to all her fans and followers via a post on social media.

Posting a sonogram of their baby in her Instagram page, Tamayo revealed that she is finally pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF). She is expected to give birth this September.

"Bout time to tell the world that WE ARE PREGNANT! It wasn’t an easy road getting here but boy it was worth it! IVF is never an easy path but so thankful for my 'team'! Starting with our doctor - Dr. Aimee or better known as the @eggwhisperer for the hands on guidance and just being there for us every step of the way and advocating what is best for us, ALWAYS! She and her staff are the best!," Tamayo wrote in the caption.

"To my hubby @akhutchi for being an awesome partner! From day one, even if he can’t physically go inside the clinic (Covid protocol) to hold my hand and make sure I’m fine, he’s been there for me driving me to all of my appointments and just making sure I’m feeling great. The guy who’ve perfected the 'art of giving shots' and cheered me on every night. Telling me that I’m such a badass for going through all of this! Thanks Babe," she added.

Tamayo, 43, also thanked her family and friends who prayed for them.

"To my family and closest friends, (you know who you are) who prayed with us and who have been rooting for our little family from day one, THANK YOU and we love you so much! To the #ivfcommunity and to all the warriors out there, thank you for always spreading love, hope and positivity all day, everyday! Reading your stories only makes me feel proud to be a part of this community! You are all awesome, brave and amazing! (I know this announcement might be a trigger to some of you who are still ttc and waiting for their bundle of joy. I see you, we see you and we are praying for you! Hang in there!" Tamayo concluded.



Early this month, Tamayo took to social media to announce that she has already tied the knot with Hutchinson in San Francisco, California.

Tamayo migrated to the US back in 2008.