'Walang KaParis' director admits pressure: 'How can you top 'Kita Kita'?

MANILA — For "Walang KaParis" director Sigrid Bernardo, it was not an easy road to finish the new film led by Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez.

In an article by ABS-CBN's Push, Bernardo said it took her two years before writing the film after the success of "Kita Kita" in 2017.

“Talagang I was approached to do another one na sila 'yung tandem. But to be honest, it was really hard for me kasi 'yung pressure of a writer and director, directing another film, and then siyempre how can you top 'Kita Kita'? So it was very difficult for me and I said noon na I’ll think about it. So I think it was about two years bago ako nakaisip ng kuwento for both of them," Bernardo was quoted as saying.

“I can never top 'Kita Kita' but at the same time, I have to embrace the success of 'Kita Kita.' So what’s the next story? That’s the challenge. It’s not that you should top 'Kita Kita.' You should just tell a good story and what is the best love story for both of them as actors also. Mas matured sila dito, mas matured love story. And they should level up I think from 'Kita Kita,' even the story. That was it,” she added.

Bernardo revealed that both artists trained with Dolly De Leon to prepare for the film.

“Nag-workshop sila sa ating BAFTA nominee na Dolly De Leon. I think level up 'yun. Gusto ko rin i-challenge sila kung ano pa 'yung capacity nila umarte. Kilala ko naman si Alex kung ano 'yung capacity niya but always drama naman 'yung ginagawa ni Alex. Sa personal, komedyante siya pero iba pa rin sa screen if she can pull it off. Si Empoy sa drama naman na-pull off naman,” she said.

"Walang KaParis" tells the story of Jojo (Marquez), a Filipino artist in Paris, who has had many lovers, but not one of them could fill the chasm in his life occupied by the mysterious muse of his paintings.

Then comes a day when a woman named Marie (De Rossi) walks up to him and claims to be the subject in his paintings.

Asked why she chose Paris as the location of the film, Bernardo said: “Kasi naisip ko 'yung pares-pares. Kasi 'yun 'yung totoo. 'Yun na talaga 'yung totoo. Kasi nag-iisip ako na 'yung trabaho ni Mary doon (character of Alessandra) nagtitinda ng pares-pares. Ano ba naman 'yung mangarap makapunta ng Paris? 'Yun talaga 'yung totoo, as simple as that."

"But then I’ve been to Paris kasi siguro mga three times, ganyan, and sobrang na-in love din ako sa place. And when you say Paris, lagi siyang sinasabi na about romance. It’s a romantic city, so bakit naman hindi? And also, hindi lang sa Paris kami nag-shoot. Nag-shoot din kami sa Baguio and 'yun 'yung makikita ng mga tao. And 'yun na 'yung naisip ko talaga kung bakit Paris. Ang challenge lang dun sa Paris is known ang Paris sa touristy spots," the director said.

"'Yung makikita niyo dito is 'yung hindi masyado touristy spots. Siyempre andun 'yung Eiffel Tower pero it’s another (challenge) in terms of execution and direction. Mas tiningnan namin 'yung nakatira sa Paris because I have friends there also. 'Yung struggle nila, and kung saan talaga sila nakatira, saan sila nag-ma-market, saan sila bumibili. hindi 'yung eye as a tourist but eye as a local in Paris,” she added.

“Walang KaParis” will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 23 in 240 countries and territories.

