Vice Ganda grateful for being named most trusted entertainment presenter

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Vice Ganda was overflowing with gratitude after being awarded this year's Most Trusted Entertainment & Variety Presenter by Reader's Digest for the fifth time.

Speaking on “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday, he said: “Maraming maraming salamat po. Hanggang ngayon pinagkakatiwalaan niyo pa rin ako na magpatawa sa inyo every day, magbigay sa inyo ng saya, magpa-good vibes sa inyo sa ‘Showtime,’ sa mga vlog ko, sa pelikula ko.”

According to the comedian, he is grateful for the trust that many people have placed in him to bring them happiness in various ways.

“Grabe 'yung pagmamahal niyo sa akin. Kahit ang dami kong sablay, patuloy niyo akong binibigyan ng pagkakataon para makabawi at pasayahin kayong muli.”

Vice Ganda shared the recognition to all of his “It’s Showtime” co-hosts, his partner Ion Perez, and to his mother.

“Nung mga bata tayo, parang ang bongga ng Reader’s Digest tapos biglang naging cover ako ng Reader’s Digest, tapos ngayon pinaparangalan ako ng Reader’s Digest limang beses sunod-sunod. Maraming maraming salamat po,” he said.

Aside from Vice Ganda, the other individuals who have won in the Most Trusted categories were Mike Enriquez as Radio Presenter, Atom Araullo as TV Host For News & Current Affairs, and Alyssa Valdez as Sportsperson.

The winners were identified following an independently commissioned survey, with the results appearing exclusively in Reader’s Digest Philippines.