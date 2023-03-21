MANILA -- Actor Patrick Garcia and his wife Nikka Martinez marked their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, March 21.

On Instagram, Garcia shared his anniversary message for his wife as he uploaded their wedding photos.

"To my biggest blessing, happy happy anniversary!!! I am blessed to go through this journey of life with you... Can't imagine anyone else being with me. To many more years my love!! I love you so much!! 8 years and counting!" Garcia wrote.

For her part, Martinez also shared her sweet message for the actor

"8 years married today!!! 12 years of being together! ….yet I still feel this way every time you look at me... I love you so much Patrick!!! You will always be my best and most favorite yes. Thru the good, the bad and everything in between… I choose YOU! I will always choose you!!!! May we honor and glorify the Lord with our marriage that He has blessed us with thru the kids He has gifted us with …in this beautiful life He has laid out for us. I love you, love! There’s no one else I would rather be with. Happy anniversary," she wrote.

Garcia and Martinez tied the knot in 2015 in a ceremony held at the Blue Leaf Pavilion in Pasay City. They have four children.

Garcia also has a son, Alex Jazz, with actress Jennylyn Mercado.

