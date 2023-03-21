MANILA - After 12 long years, "American Idol" alumna Pia Toscano is back in Manila for the week-long David Foster concert at The Theater in Solaire in Pasay City.

Toscano will be sharing the stage with Foster's wife Katharine McPhee, "America's Got Talent" alumnus Daniel Emmet, and Philippines' very own Martin Nievera and Morissette.

Toscano revealed that the OPM classic "Kailangan Kita" will be part of her setlist for the concert that will kick-off on March 21.

She also shared her love and affinity for Filipino fans, especially when she released her single "This Time."

"I’ve received such warmth from the time I came here like 12 years ago, the only people who knew the words to my songs, my single that I performed in the show. I’ve always felt that warmth and connection here. I have such love for Manila and Filipino fans, it’s just on a whole another level," she said.

Aside from the week-long show, Toscano will also have her solo mall show on Friday, March 24, at the Music Hall of the SM Mall of Asia