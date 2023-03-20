LOOK: Harry Styles poses with Blackpink's Rosé

K-pop girl group Blackpink member Rosé posed with British pop star Harry Styles during his concert in South Korea on March 20, 2023. Screenshot from Rosé's Instagram account.

Here are two superstars in one snap: Blackpink member Rosé posed with British pop star Harry Styles during his concert in South Korea.

In an Instagram story, Rosé thanked Styles for coming to their country during the Asian leg of the tour.

"Yayyy … thank you @harrystyles for coming to Korea," Rosé said in the caption.

Styles immediately became the top trending top on Twitter with more than 219,000 tweets, as of writing.

The former One Direction member also brought his retro-inspired tracks in his "Love On Tour" concert at the Philippine Arena last week.

At his Philippine stop, Styles thanked his fans for their support since his days as a member of the boy group.

"A massive, massive thank you for the people here in the Philippines for your massive support through the years. I have the privilege to come here and play for the 10 or so years in my life and you guys have been so incredibly kind to me," Styles said.

"I know we would not be able to come here and play if it wasn't for you guys getting us here so thank you so, so much to every single one of you here tonight," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: