LISTEN: First Cousins back with new single 'Dahil Mahal Kita'

MANILA -- The OPM duo First Cousins of Raymond Pineda and Dennis Perez released its newest single "Dahil Mahal Kita."

The track which was released over the weekend is now available on various streaming platforms, while its lyrics video is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

"Dahil Mahal Kita" was composed and produced by Pineda.



Watch more News on iWantTFC



Before this, the duo released the Christmas songs "Ang Pasko Ay Pag-Ibig," "Uuwi Ako Ngayong Pasko," "Maligayang Pasko" and "Let Jesus Be The Center of Christmas" under Star Music.

First Cousins is best known for the '90s OPM hit "Muling Ibalik" from the 1998 Star Cinema film "Muling Ibalik ang Tamis ng Pag-ibig" starring Judy Ann Santos.