The members of K-pop supergroup BTS pose for a photo with British pop star Harry Styles during his recent concert in Seoul, South Korea. Photo from RM's Instagram Stories

Even much-loved K-pop stars have moments when they become fans.

This was evident on late Monday as several South Korean idols attended Harry Styles' first concert in Seoul, with some even getting the opportunity to pose for a photo with the British pop star.

On their respective Instagram Stories, RM and V of the K-pop supergroup BTS shared a photo with Styles, along with bandmates Suga and Jungkook.

Blackpink's Rosé, who attended the concert with her bandmate Jennie, also had the chance to take a snap with the One Direction member.

Other K-pop stars present at the show — based on their Instagram posts — include Super Junior's Donghae, Monsta X's Hyungwon, ATEEZ's Wooyoung, Pentagon's Kino and Shinwon, and soloists Jeon Somi and WOODZ.

Screenshot from BTS V's Instagram Stories Screenshot from Super Junior Donghae's Instagram Stories Screenshot from Monsta X Hyungwon's Instagram Stories Screenshot from Pentagon Kino's Instagram Stories Screenshot from Blackpink Rosé's Instagram Stories Screenshot from Somi's Instagram Stories Screenshot from WOODZ's Instagram Stories Screenshot from ATEEZ's Instagram post

Enhypen members Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Niki were also in attendance, based on photos circulating on social media.

Styles' show, held at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, is part of his "Love On Tour" concert tour, which staged its Philippine leg at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan last March 14.

