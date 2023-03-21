Jane de Leon names Angel Aquino, Darna co-stars as 'empowered women'

Janella Salvador and Jane De Leon during the unveiling of a mural by Anina Rubio of Darna along with frontliners at the ABS-CBN Compound in Quezon City on June 16, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Actress Jane de Leon recently shone a spotlight on fellow actresses that she considers to be empowered women in the industry.

In an interview with Darla Sauler on Kumu, de Leon said that when it comes to "empowered women," the first person that came to her mind is Angel Aquino, whom she considers as her mother/sister.

"Ako, si Ms. Angel Aquino, she's like a mother-ate and bestfriend to me ... si Ms. A kasi ang sarap niyang kasama kasi hindi siya nagja-judge ng ibang tao," de Leon said.

"'Yung nagustuhan ko sa kanya nili-lift up niya lagi 'yung mga kasama niya, mga co-artist niya at tinutulungan niya lagi and isa ako roon that's why I'm really blessed. Up until now mayroon pa rin kaming communication," she added.

"Sobrang humble niya talaga at hindi mo mararamdaman na may ere siya ... sobrang bait niya talaga ... nanay siya for me eh."

De Leon also mentioned her Darna co-star, Janella Salvador, noting how she saw her journey as a mother.

"I really do love her because of (being) a strong person and despite of everything na nangyari rin sa kanya, naging mother siya and 'yung kanyang ex-lover ... nakita ko 'yung progress niya eh kung paano siya naging strong woman," she said.

De Leon also highlighted her other Darna co-stars in Rio Locsin and Iza Calzado, saying she felt their love as if they are truly relatives. Locsin played the role of de Leon's grandmother while Calzado played her mother as well as the original "Darna" on the superhero series.

"Natutuwa kami sa kanya kasi hindi niya kami nakakalimutan ni Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla) and grabe siya 'pag pinapagalitan kami, pinapagalitan kami kasi kami ni Ding aso't pusa, in a good way, ang sarap lang maramdaman 'yung ganoon, I don't have a lola anymore and doon ko nararamdaman 'yun kay Tita Rio. Sobrang blessed din ako na nakilala ko siya," she said.

"Mama Iza Calzado kasi since unang Darna pa lang, inalagaan niya talaga ako ... 'yung path na tinahak ko sa Darna, nandiyan siya lagi to support me and guide me also being my mom din."

De Leon earlier turned to Instagram to express gratitude to her followers for their prayers for her mother, who recently had an operation.

The actress is coming off the success of the series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” which ended last month, February 11.

