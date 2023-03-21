Nadine Lustre and her boyfriend Christophe Bariou are shown preparing a meal in the actress' March 20 vlog. Screenshot

MANILA – Actress-singer Nadine Lustre spends a quiet yet productive weekend with her boyfriend Christophe Bariou in a glimpse of her personal life in her latest vlog posted on Monday.

The entry, titled "A cute weekend," starts in the daytime at what appears to be Lustre's condominium unit, where she is shown cooking with Bariou and later watching a movie together.

Lustre is then seen having a meeting until sundown, before heading out for dinner out with Bariou.

The "Deleter" star first went public with the relationship in January 2022, half a year after they first met through a common friend in Siargao, where Lustre has a residence and where the French businessman runs a resort.

In the vlog, Lustre also showed her minimalist space, as well as her love for plants as she arranges flowers.

Lustre's weekend was not complete without spending time with her friends, with whom she visited the mood-healing sanctuary Van Gogh is Bipolar. She shared footage of them exploring the art on display inside the restaurant.

While on the subject of art, Lustre was also seen spending time at the popular Pinto Art Museum along with Bariou and beauty influencer Bretman Rock.

Lustre ended her day with a sight of fireworks lighting up the night sky, and sleeping with her pet dog at her side. — Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News Intern

