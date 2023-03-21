Halle Bailey vows 'more nuanced' Ariel in 'Little Mermaid' film

Photo from Halle Bailey's Instagram account.

"The Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey said Tuesday that the new live-action film will give a different take on Ariel.

In an interview with Edition magazine, Bailey promised that her take on Ariel will be "more nuanced."

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy,” she says. “It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants," Bailey said.

“As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above,” she continues. “And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.”

Based on the original fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, "The Little Mermaid" was first retold by Disney in 1989 with its hit animated movie musical, whose songs include "Part of Your World" and "Under the Sea."

Bailey will be joined by Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina.

"The Little Mermaid" will open in theaters on May 26.

WATCH THE FULL TRAILER HERE: