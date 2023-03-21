'Dirty Linen': Aidan released on bail after den mishap

Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) in the latest episode of 'Dirty Linen' aired last March 20, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA – Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) was released from jail on bail after the mishap in the den of Leona (Janice De Belen) in the episode of "Dirty Linen" that aired on Monday.

While Carlos (John Arcilla) is still convinced that Leona is having an affair with another man, Feliz (Angel Aquino) came to the rescue to take care of Aidan.

Olga (Andrea del Rosario) then went to the police station to post bail for Aidan.

Leona has yet to reveal her secret business to the Fieros after Aidan discovered her underground gambling den.

Aside from the Kapamilya Online Live, the free livestreaming service of ABS-CBN, "Dirty Linen" is available weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

