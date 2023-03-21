Dimples Romana pens birthday message for Julia Montes

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana took to social media to share her birthday message for her close friend Julia Montes, who turned 28 on March 19.

"No words will ever be able to express my love and gratitude in my heart for having a sister in you. Cheers to a life filled with blissful happiness, overflowing love and life’s most beautiful moments," Romana wrote on Instagram.

"The heavens are flooding your pure pure heart today with every single blessing you deserve. Love you always and forever my Mara. Everything else I will say to you on our date," added Romana, one of the stars of the series "The Iron Heart."

Romana, Montes and Kathryn Bernardo were all part of the “Mara Clara” remake that aired on ABS-CBN in 2010. Their friendship started on the set of the series and they managed to stay in touch through the years.

The ABS-CBN series launched then-teens Bernardo and Montes to stardom. Both went on to lead the cast of separate teleseryes.

