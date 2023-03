American singer Demi Lovato is set to release a rock version of one of her hit songs.

In a tweet, Lovato revealed the news with a snippet of "Heart Attack" with a new beat. "Heart Attack, but make it rock," she said in the caption.

The new version of "Heart Attack" will be released on March 24.

Lovato had said she won't be touring anymore after last year's tour in support of her eighth studio album "HOLY FVCK" with special guests Dead Sara and Royal & the Serpent.

