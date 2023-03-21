The Dungeons and Dragons Tavern. Handout

An epic adventure awaits fans of “Dungeons and Dragons” ahead of the movie’s opening in Philippine cinemas on March 29.

To treat moviegoers, the “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Tavern will be set up at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall on March 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The tavern will offer an intimate and immersive experience where “travelers” step inside the world of D&D and get a first taste of the lands, characters, and magic that will fill their adventure in theaters.

Moreover, participants can engage in tabletop adventure games and battle it out with their friends. The Tavern also offers a chance to learn how to paint miniature D&D figurines, as well as take photos at the gelatinous cube and spectacular standee.

In the movie, a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic only to run afoul with the wrong people.

Chris Pine stars as Edgin the Bard, who joins forces with fellow adventurers Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk the Paladin (Regé-Jean Page), Simon the Sorcerer (Justice Smith) and Doric (Sophia Lillis) to fight different creatures such as dragons, displacer beasts, intellect devourers, and more.