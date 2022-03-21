What's keeping Nadine Lustre busy these days

MANILA – After working on her comeback movie “Greed,” Nadine Lustre is hoping she could go back to writing more songs this year.

Lustre said this in a conversation with Liza Soberano for an episode of the latter’s “An Open Mind” podcast which was released via Spotify on Sunday.

“This year, all I want to do is more creative stuff. To be honest, I haven’t figured out what I want to do with my year but I know I want to keep working on my music and do more creative stuff,” she said.

When Soberano asked if she prefers focusing on her music than acting, Lustre said: “With acting, I have a movie coming out so I don’t necessarily have to release another movie in the coming months. You want to pace it kasi It’s weird naman na in a year you have like five movies.”

“I still want to act. Of course, if there’s a nice material, project or story, then I would accept it. But for now, it’s just ‘Greed.' Hopefully I get more projects. But I really, really want to focus on my music because it heals me. For my last album ‘Wildest Dreams,’ it was a [group work], there was a team. But a lot of it, I wrote as well,” she added.

For now, Lustre is promoting “Greed” which is set to come out in April.

“I’m really excited because it’s really different from the stuff that I’ve done before. It’s more on the suspense and thriller rather than just romantic comedy or drama. It’s really different.”

Aside from her movie and music, Lustre also shared that she also helps manage her mom’s flower shop.

“She opened the shop in 2020 because she was bored. She loves plants so she decided to open a shop. It’s a nice business for her because it’s one of the things that she loves. Right now, I’m helping her but it’s really difficult because there’s a lot of changes. We had to get a new team for the brand. But it’s all good. It’s a learning curve for me, for the people working on the brand, and for my mom as well.”

As she keeps her hands full, Lustre said she chooses to just go with the flow and enjoy all the things that’s being thrown at her.

“I like seeing the silver lining in all things. For me, the pandemic was a time for me to just slow down, revisit all of the stuff that I’ve been carrying but I didn’t come at peace with really. There’s a lot of growing.”