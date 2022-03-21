Actress Angelica Panganiban reacts to the positive result of her pregnancy test. Instagram: @alorskieee

MANILA — “S***, kaya ko ba magpalaki ng bagets?”

These were Angelica Panganiban’s tearful words shortly after finding out she is a first-time expectant mother, as seen in a video shared by her comedienne Alora Sasam.

Sasam shared clips of Panganiban’s reaction to her pregnancy test turning out positive, after the actress announced the personal milestone over the weekend.

“Happy ka?” Sasam is heard asking behind the camera.

Visibly emotional, Panganiban said: “Hindi ko pa alam. Mababaliw ako!”

“Gusto ko ‘to, pero natatakot ako!” the actress added, as she showed the result to another companion inside the same room. “S***, kaya ko ba? Natatakot ako! Kaya ko ba magpalaki ng bagets?”

The videos were taken in Febraury. A month later, Panganiban appears to have shaken away any apprehensions.

In Panganiban’s announcement of her pregnancy with her boyfriend Gregg Homan, she wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban was supposed to be on board for a project with Sasam, going by the latter’s caption in her Instagram post. “Excited pa naman akong makatrabaho ka ulit!” she wrote.

Sasam is currently part of the weekend sitcom “My Papa Pi,” which stars Piolo Pascual, Pia Wurtzbach, and Pepe Herrera. Panganiban was previously attached to star in the Kapamilya program.