K-pop: BIGBANG drops teaser for long-awaited comeback

Photo from YG Entertainment's official website

SEOUL - K-pop superstars BIGBANG are finally coming back with new music, four years after their last release.

Their record label, YG Entertainment, made the announcement late Sunday (Monday midnight Korean time) through its official social media channels.

Based on the post, the group will be dropping their new music midnight of April 5, 2022.

The group's comeback was announced through a social media post that revealed very little information, but still meant a lot for fans.

BIGBANG became one of the trending topics in the Philippines on Twitter immediately after YG's announcement.

YG first announced BIGBANG's comeback plans in February, on the same day it announced member T.O.P did not renew his contract with the agency.

The upcoming release marks BIGBANG's first release since "Flower Road", which was released March 2018.

This is also the group's first comeback after the remaining members - T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung - finished their mandatory military service.

BIGBANG debuted in August 2006, originally as a five-piece act until Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in 2019 after figuring in sex crimes.

Dubbed the "Kings of K-pop," the group has become one of the most influential acts in K-pop history, helping spread the "Korean wave" internationally.

YG Entertainment is home to a number of South Korean idol groups with large global fanbases, including Blackpink, Winner, iKON, and Treasure.

