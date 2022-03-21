MANILA – Jake Ejercito was one of the many celebrities who showed up during the campaign rally of the Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan ticket in Pasig City on Sunday.

Clad in a black shirt with the words “Kulay Rosas ang Bukas,” the son of former President Joseph Estrada joined thousands of supporters along Emerald Avenue to support Robredo’s presidential bid.

“Was too hesitant to hug her to thank her for running and to somehow give her more courage to fight on, but she surprisingly gave it first and I felt so much hope and reassurance in return,” he said.

Ejercito said it was his first time attending a campaign rally where his relatives were not involved.

“But it ain’t about colors for me; it’s about being Filipino. No hero-worship here, but candidates who are as genuine, as qualified, and as capable as her don’t come around too often. Let’s not waste this rare opportunity to let someone like her lead,” Ejercito added.

Ejercito also got the chance to meet Robredo's daughters Aika and Tricia.

Various official and unofficial estimates placed Sunday's crowd at the PasigLaban rally at 80,000 to as high as 140,000.

Robi Domingo hosted the rally alongside Julia Barreto, both of whom made their first appearances in support for Robredo. Barretto's mom Marjorie and sisters were also present at the event.

Rally regulars Melai Cantiveros-Francisco and Jolina Magdangal also shared the stage.

Itchyworms cheered the crowd with a revised version of their song "Akin Ka Na Lang," changing it to "Leni Ka Na Lang."

The sea of pink swayed when Ebe Dancel sang his hit "Bawat Daan."

Pangilinan, who was at the Comelec Vice Presidential debates during the Pasig rally, made up for his absence with his nephew, Donny Pangilinan.

Angel Locsin also joined the crowd, and met Robredo later, showing the Vice President her placard, which declared she now bestows her titular role Darna's source of power to Robredo.

Folk-pop band Ben&Ben ended the night by making their first appearance at a Robredo rally, with a line-up of their songs "Pagtingin,” " Araw-araw,” "Sabel" and "Kapangyarihan.”