'CODA,' 'Don't Look Up' win at Writers Guild Awards

Nicole Black hosts the 2022 Writers Guild Awards virtual ceremony hosted by the Writers Guilds of America, East and West on Sunday in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman, Getty Images for Writers Guild /AFP

The Apple TV+ film "CODA" has added another award to its long list of recognitions with its win at the Writers Guild Awards (WGA) on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the heartwarming indie drama about a deaf family won the award for best adapted screenplay.

"CODA," which cast deaf actors in several lead roles, follows teenage Ruby -- who can hear -- as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family's dependence on her to communicate.

“CODA” is now best-placed to vie with Netflix's Western "The Power of the Dog," the presumed frontrunner in the upcoming Academy Awards, which will take place in Hollywood on March 27.

Below is the complete list of winners at the WGA:

Adapted Screenplay – “CODA”

Original Screenplay – “Don’t Look Up”

Documentary Screenplay – “Exposing Muybridge”

Drama Series – “Succession”

Comedy Series – “Hacks”

New Series – “Hacks”

Original Longform – “Mare of Easttown”

Adapted Longform – “Maid”

Adapted Shortform New Media – “Debunking Borat”

Animation – “Planteau”

Episodic Drama – “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession)

Episodic Comedy – “Alone at Last” (The Great)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series – “Conan”

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series – “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”

Comedy/Variety Specials – “Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns”

Quiz and Audience Participation – “Baking It”

Daytime Drama – “Days of Our Lives”

Children’s Episodic, Longform and Specials - “The Tale of the Midnight Magic’ (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Documentary Script Current Events – “The Healthcare Divide” (Frontline)

Documentary Script Other Than Current Events - “Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American Experience)

News Script Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report - “The Unequal Recession” (60 Minutes)

News Script Analysis, Feature, or Commentary - “Handcuffed to the Truth” (60 Minutes)

Digital News - “Men’s Rights Asians Think This Is Their Moment”

Radio/Audio Documentary - “One Year: 1977 ‘The Miracle Cure’”

Radio/Audio News Script Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report - “Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News Roundup Late Edition)

Radio/Audio News Script Analysis, Feature, or Commentary - The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo” (Decoder Ring)

On-Air Promotion - “Celebrating Powerful Female Leads: Trailers for The Equalizer & Why Women Kill”

-- With report from Agence France Presse