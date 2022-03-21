MANILA -- Actress Julia Montes received a birthday surprise from her "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" family.

Photos and clips from the surprise party organized by the people behind the long-running ABS-CBN drama were uploaded online.

In a video uploaded by actress Rosanna Roces, Montes, who turned 27 on March 19, was surprised with a birthday song. The show's lead star and rumored boyfriend of Montes, Coco Martin, can be seen holding her birthday cake.

Montes has long been rumored to be Martin’s girlfriend, but neither has ever gone on record to confirm an official relationship.

They were first paired onscreen in 2012, in the phenomenal series “Walang Hanggan,” and went on to co-star in “A Moment In Time” in 2013, “Ikaw Lamang” in 2014, “Wanasapanataym” in 2015.

Montes’ addition as Martin’s latest leading lady in “Ang Probinsyano” marked their first project together in six years.