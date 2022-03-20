Screenshot from Leni Robredo's YouTube channel

MANILA — Several rock bands, pop artists, actors and celebrities joined tens of thousands of 'Kakampinks' at the campaign rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan in Pasig City on Sunday.

Donny Pangilinan sang "Ikaw Lang Ang Aking Mahal" by Brownman Revival and gave a message to his uncle, Sen. Kiko, who was at that time attending the vice presidential debates organized by the Commission on Elections.

"Nung bata pa ako nakita ko na, na mahal niya talaga ang mga magsasaka at mga mangingisda and I’m speaking from the heart, nandoon ang puso niya sa mga Pilipino kaya sabi ko sa kanya, Tito, I will support you all the way," Pangilinan said.

He also urged the public to talk to other people, may they be undecided or supporting other candidates, and convince them to vote for Robredo and Pangilinan.

"Kahit pink po ang kulay natin we shouldn’t be scared of other colors and talk to them about the Leni-Kiko tandem para makumbinsi sila to go Leni-Kiko all the way," he said.

"Wala akong nakikitang ibang karapat-dapat na mamuno kundi ang Leni-Kiko tandem."

Ben&Ben performed a new song titled "Sabel" dedicated to women who continued to fight for their rights despite all odds.

The OPM band also performed their songs "Pagtingin," "Kapangyarihan," and, "Araw-Araw."

"Si Leni Robredo kahit anong tinapon sa kanya ng mundo patuloy lang siyang lumaban para sa bawat isa sa atin."

In a previous statement, Ben&Ben said it is rallying behind Robredo and Pangilinan but clarified that the band will not be paid for its support.

Aside from the Pasig event, Ben&Ben will also perform at the campaign rally of the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket in Nueva Ecija on March 22.

Angel Locsin also showed up at the campaign rally dubbed Pasiglaban.

The Darna actress joined thousands of pink-clad supporters along the stretch of Emerald Avenue.

While wearing a black shirt paired with a pink mask, Locsin proudly carried a placard that reads: “Ma’am Leni sayo na ang bato.”

Actress Jolina Magdangal also performed with Rivermaya tweaking some lyrics of "Anak ng Pasig" by Geneva Cruz while Ebe Dencel performed "Wag Ka nang Umiyak" by Gary Valenciano and his song "Bawat Daan."

"Angat ang Pasig para sa’yo. Leni doon, Kiko dito. Ito ang bayan na pangarap ko," Magdangal said.

The Itchyworms meanwhile tweaked their hit song "Akin Ka Na Lang" to "Leni Ka Na Lang."

Hit Pinoy boys' love series "Gameboys" stars Kokoy De Santos and Elijah Canlas also joined the event while Kapamilya stars Melai Cantiveros, Julia Barretto, and Robi Domingo served as hosts for the campaign trail.

The event was the top trending topic on Twitter on Sunday, and its livestream had 3.1 million views on Facebook and over 380,000 views on YouTube.

