WATCH: Regine Velasquez, Pia Toscano in 'Kailangan Kita' duet

MANILA - Regine Velasquez and Pia Toscano from “American Idol” season 10 joined forces on Sunday to perform on “ASAP Natin To.”

For their collaboration, the two, along with Troy Laureta doing accompaniment, did a powerful rendition of the OPM classic “Kailangan Kita”, composed by Velasquez' husband, Ogie Alcasid.

Toscano earlier released a cover of the song for her good friend Laureta’s all-Filipino album “Kaibigan,” which he produced in partnership with ABS-CBN Music International.

Watch more in iWantTFC

When she dropped her version in November last year, Toscano said it was a no brainer for her to accept Laureta’s offer to record the song because she loves the Philippines so much.

“I love the Philippines so much and connected to its people deeply when I visited Manila 10 years ago. The people are so magnificent and kind, but that was no surprise to me because my Grandpa Jay always spoke so highly of his time spent in the Philippines,” she said.

Toscano said she is honored to be a part of Laureta’s album with so many other incredible artists.

“Kaibigan” is a realization of Laureta’s dream to produce an EP with friends he met in his musical journey featuring Filipino songs that have made an impact in his life.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).