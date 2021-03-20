Rhen Escano proud to have worked with Coco Martin in 'Ang Probinsyano'

MANILA -- Actress Rhen Escaño will always be grateful that she was given a chance to be in the cast of the longest-running action-drama series on primetime, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano.”

As Clarice Padua, the rich and spoiled daughter of Judge Arturo Padua, played by Tirso Cruz III, Escaño is especially proud to be in the March 11 episode that got the all-time highest concurrent views for “Ang Probinsiyano,” to date.

“Ang daming nangyari for that episode,” Escaño proudly told ABS-CBN News. “Para kaming nag-shoot ng movie. Ang tagal naming ginawa. It took us almost one week to shoot that particular episode. The pressure was there.

“I was thinking, sana talagang maraming makanood sa journey ni Clarice at kung paano siya matatapos. Nandoon ‘yung kaba. So nagulat ako after that night. Ganoon pala talaga sinusundan ng tao ‘yung character ko.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Ang Probinsiyano” came to a point where the story was revolving around Escaño’s character, Clarice Padua, who had a big crush on Cardo Dalisay, played by Coco Martin. She even got into kissing scenes with Martin.

“Sa ‘Probinsiyano,’ laging ang laki ng pressure pagdating ko sa set,” Escaño said. “Ang lalaki ng mga artista na kasama ko. Puro beterano. So, palagi kong iniisip, sino ba naman ako. Baka ‘pag nagkamali ako, mag-take two ako, nakakahiya. So kailangan kong galingan.”

Escaño felt she needed to successfully pull off every scene assigned to her. “I was constantly thinking, ‘pag hindi ko ginalingan, sa akin din magre-reflect ‘yun,” she said. “Ako ‘yung taong natatakot akong magkamali, as much as possible.

“Pero doon tayo natututo sa mistakes natin. Ako kasi ‘yung the more na pinapanood ko ang sarili ko, lagi kong pinupuna ang ginagawa ko. Siguro that really helped kung bakit ko nagagawa ang mga scenes ko. Nabigyan ko ng justice ang character ko.”

Escaño is thankful that she was given that kind of spotlight on primetime.

“I’m just a nobody who’s trying to make a name in showbiz,” Escaño maintained. “I didn’t expect that. ABS-CBN and Dreamscape gave me a chance. Nakita ng mga viewers kung ano ang kaya kong gawin even on TV.”

To this day, however, Escaño was being swamped with questions why she made her exit in the series. “Marami ang nagtatanong kung bakit ako umalis sa show. Kung bakit ‘yung character na dati naiinis sila o galit sila, kung kailan naman minahal na ng tao ang character ko, kung kailan pa biglang mawawala.”

As Martin’s co-actor, Escaño admired the dedication of the series’ lead star, who also has a hand in directing the scenes. “Yung buong series, napapanood niyo, on the spot lagi ang mga lines namin,” Escaño said.

“Kung paano kami pakisamahan sa set ni Direk Coco, hindi ko naramdaman sa kanya na bago lang ako at hindi niya ako kilala.

“Since Day 1, isa siyang malaking factor. Number 1 siya na dahilan kung paano ko naitawid ng maayos ang character ko, dahil inalalayan niya ako. Sa lahat ng eksena ko na kasama ko siya, lagi niya akong inaalalayan. Hindi niya ako pinabayaan.”

Escaño will remain thankful for having worked with Martin, both as her co-star and director. “Sobrang grateful ako na pina-experience niya sa akin ‘yung ganoong klase ng pagta-trabaho,” she said. “Mas naramdaman ko ang pagmamahal ko sa craft ko at bilang artista kung dapat mo gaano seryosoyin ang ginagawa mo.

“Nakikita ko sa kanya, magka-eksena kami, na on the spot ang lines talaga. Binibigyan niya ako ng experience bilang artista na hindi lang ako basta dapat lang umarte. Kailangan ko din paganahin ang utak ko.

“‘Eto ka, ikaw si Clarice Padua. Paano mo gagawin ang eksena?’ Masasabi ko talaga na nag-grow ako talaga as an actor being in ‘Ang Probinsiyano’ dahil kay Coco Martin at sa tulong niya.”

Escaño joined “Ang Probinsiyano” in December 2019. She started in the unit of director Malu Sevilla. When she eventually merged with the unit of Martin, Escaño was really surprised to work with him as her director.

“Sa unit ni Drek Coco, wala kaming script,” Escaño disclosed. “Pero ganoon siya ka hands-on and dedicated magtrabaho at sa ginagawa niya. Ganoon siya katalino mag-isip.”

Martin never failed to give personal advice on the set to Escaño. “Ever since nag-start ako sa ‘Ang Probinsiyano,’ lagi niya akong kinakausap. ‘Rhen, kung saan ka na nagsimula, diyan din ako galing. ‘Yung path na tinatahak mo, halos pareho sa kung ano man ang tinahak ko dati.’

“Kinuwento niya na noong nag-start siya, all out siya. ‘Mas malala pa sa ginawa mo. Pero tignan mo ako ngayon.’

Martin always reiterated his advice to Escaño to constantly focus on her professional work, that’s why she is so blessed.

“He would always tell me, ‘Maging professional ka. Gawin mo lahat ng makakaya mo at huwag kang magpapa-distract sa lahat ng mga negativity. Kasi ang showbiz, nandiyan na ‘yan.

“Madaming hindi magagandang bagay na nangyayari sa paligid natin.’ Pero lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin, ‘Magtiwala ka lang. Dahil kung kaming mga nasa paligid mo nainiwala sa ‘yo, kailangan maniwala ka rin sa sarili mo. Someday, alam namin makukuha mo. Lagi niyang pinaparamdam sa akin na someday, magagawa ko.”

Escaño has been in the industry for nearly 10 years now. She was discovered while walking with her high school classmates outside ABS-CBN. At that time, they were finishing a report for their school paper when a talent scout spotted her and asked her if she wanted to become a TV talent.

Instead of being excited, Escaño had jitters, thinking the offer was simply a scam. However, she soon found out the guy was a legitimate talent scout. She was subjected to a workshop and landed bit roles in different TV shows of ABS-CBN and even TV 5.

She was subsequently managed by John Fontanilla, who introduced her to German Moreno. The latter gave her a chance for more TV projects.

Escaño first signed up with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) in 2017. She did film projects all shown in 2019, like Albert Langitan’s “My Amnesia Love,” Roman Perez’s “Adan” and Sigrid Andrea Bernardo’s “Untrue,” which showcased her acting talent

However, she came to a point where she nearly gave up on her showbiz dreams. “Pero nung pumasok ako sa ‘Ang Probinsiyano,’ pinaramdam sa akin ni Direk Coco at ng lahat ng tao sa set na dapat hindi ako tumigil.

“Sabi nila, ‘Para sa iyo ‘to. May spot ka dito sa showbiz. Kaya mo ‘to. Magtiwala ka sa sarili mo dahil kaya mo. Don’t give up on your dreams.’ Before kasi, marami akong doubts. Buti na lang, hindi ako nag-give up.”

No wonder, she remains thankful to her co-stars. “Sa lahat ng pumasok na artista sa ‘Ang Probinsiyano,’ sobrang swerte ko pa din na binigyan ako ng ganoong spotlight at chance. Kasi, people can easily say, “Sino ba si Rhen? Ano ang kaya niyang gawin?’

“Pero ‘yung mga katrabaho ko sa ‘Ang Probinsiyao,’ pinaramdam nila lahat sa akin that I’m really part of the series. Even bago ako umalis, pinaramdam nila sa akin na, ‘Don’t give up. You’ll get there someday’.”

Escaño has always been aware to be humble in whatever she does, as advised by her veteran co-stars in “Ang Probinsiyano,” like Michael de Mesa. “Ganito ang nangyayari sa ‘yo ngayon. ‘So, keep your feet on the ground. Huwag lalaki ang ulo mo.’ ‘Yun ang palagi kong tinatandaan.”

Throughout doing the series, Escaño got consistently surprised about how her character was extensively known. “Knowing na may COVID at pandemic, nagulat ako na in a span of just one year, every time bubuksan ko ang Instagram ko, kulang na lang sumabog ang phone ko sa dami ng comments,” she granted. “Up to this day, it still has to sink in kung paano lahat nangyari sa akin ‘yun.”

Now with her new contract with Viva, Escaño is excited about the new projects lined up for her. Her manager, veteran showbiz columnist Aster Amoyo, excitedly announced an international film project, where Escaño will be included in the cast.

“Sobrang dami po na aabangan ng tao at excited ko ding gawin,” Escaño said. “Bilang isang actor, before lagi akong takot na mag-try ng mga roles o gawin itong script na ito o ‘yung character o material na ‘yun.

“When I did ‘Adan’ and ‘Untrue’ before, I was very vocal about what I was willing to do for those films. I told Boss Vic [Del Rosario], ibibigay ko lahat. But after that, hindi na.

“They also told me that hindi talaga ‘yun ang path na bibigay nila sa akin. More of heavy acting talaga. Mas marami akong maibibigay o matututunan sa ganoong klaseng path.”

Escaño does not discount the fact that she can still do sexy roles. “Kaya ko naman ulit gawin ‘yung ‘Adan’ and ‘Untrue,’ pero hindi na siguro ganoong ka all-out,” she explained.

“Kaya kong ibigay kung ano ang kailangan sa material, sa kuwento or sa script, pero not like before. May iba pa akong side na gusto kong ipakita. When you read the material, it depends. I can still do bed scenes and kissing scenes, but no more frontal nudity.”

Escaño fervently dreams about working with Vilma Santos in a good film project “Gusto kong pinapanood ‘yung movie nila ni Claudine Barretto,” she said about Rory Quintos’ “Anak,” shown in 2000. “Since bata ako, pauli-ulit kong pinapanood ‘yun. Mahilig kasi akong manood ng heavy dramas.

“Nasa puso at pagkatao ko ‘yung gustong-gusto kong ma experience bilang artista. Paano kung sila na ang ka-eksena ko? Ano ang kaya nilang iparamdam sa akin at ano ang kaya kong ibigay dahil sila ang kaharap ko?”

Escaño gets often praised for her acting prowess in her films not typical for a newcomer. “From psycho-thriller na ‘Adan’ at tumawid ng ‘Untrue,’ nakita ng tao na kaya ko palang pull-off ‘yun," she said.

“I want to show the heavy side of my being an actor. Na mas malalim. May laman. May meaning. Excited ako doon. I feel na mas kailangan ng mga taong makita ‘yung side ko na iba. I hope I will be given a chance to grow more as an actor. If there’s a series or drama project, I am looking forward to that.”

She continuously answers every acting challenge, be it on TV or even in films. “Ang tagal mo ng gusto na mapansin ka ng mga tao. Ang tagal mo ng gustong patunayan sa sarili mo. Binigyan ka ng ganitong chance, ng ganitong spotlight.

“I really challenged myself. ‘Kailangan mong ma-pull off ito or baka masayang.’ Binigyan ako ng tiwala ng mga tao, ayokong sayangin.

“Kung tapang ang pag-uusapan, kung talagang may gusto kang marating sa career mo, kailangan mong maging matapang. ‘Yung ‘Adan,’ hindi talaga siya naging madali for me. Ang hirap talaga. Pero nagulat din po ako sa sarili ko na nagawa ko ‘yun.”

Even her parents, who initially got surprised about her daring roles, are nonetheless proud about her acting achievements. “Siguro talagang may gusto akong patunayan sa industriya, kaya talagang ganoon ako ka-tapang at ka eager na magawa ‘yun,” Escaño reasoned out.

“My parents, they attended the premiere night of ‘Untrue,’ so nagulat ‘yung Papa ko. Still, proud sila na ginawa ko ‘yung best ko.

“Alam nila na hindi naman lahat [ng young stars] may ganoong tapang at kakayahan na gawin ang ganoong klaseng material. I explained that to my parents and ever since, supportive naman sila at alam nila na ito talaga [acting] ang gusto ko.”

Related video: