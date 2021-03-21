Morissette continues to pray for healing within family

MANILA – In mid-2019, Morissette Amon and Dave Lamar’s romance became the subject of rumors when the former’s father, Amay Amon, expressed disapproval of their relationship.

Despite this, the two got engaged in September 2020 although they only announced it in December.

In an interview with “I Feel U” on Sunday, Amon revealed her relationship with her family remains strained up to this day.

“Okay naman po sila. To be honest, hindi pa rin kami nakakapag-usap. But I’m just continuing to pray for the healing of our relationship, our family,” she said.

Nonetheless, Amon said she is grateful to have Lamar in her life as a personal partner, but also in her career.

“Masaya [maging engaged], exciting. Ako, I am just also very grateful and blessed na ang aking fiancé po is yung mismong tao na nagpu-push sa akin and tumutulong sa aking new music na nilalabas. Editing, coloring, ilaw, siya po lahat naghe-help sa akin," she said.

"Hindi lang siya partner sa akin sa personal life ko. He’s really helping me out sa career ko rin as well.”

Amon said she is happy to have decided to continue on with her career after almost losing drive for not winning in “The Voice.”

“Siyempre, at first masakit kasi ang goal naming lahat is maabot yung pinaka-top and manalo sa competition. Hindi ko ma-deny na ako, may state ako na parang ayaw ko na. Yung last song ko sa 'The Voice', yung 'Who You Are', ayaw ko na siyang pakinggan. Ayaw ko na munang kumanta. Pero marami namang dumating na opportunities. About a year later, I got the chance to sing with Jesse J sa kanyang Araneta concert. May dahilan pa rin po ang lahat,” she said.

When asked what was her driving force to continue singing, she said: “I think it’s because marami pa rin po kasing naniniwala po sa akin, marami pa ring dumating na opportunities even when I didn’t win the competition.”

“For me, meron pa rin namang chance siguro. I wanted to be an example also with others as well na kahit hindi manalo sa isang competition ay pwede pa rin talagang ituloy ang dream mo,” she added.

Amon is celebrating her 10th year in the entertainment industry this year.