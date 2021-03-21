Bea Alonzo shows off farm house in second part of Beati Firma vlog tour

MANILA – Bea Alonzo uploaded the second part of her farm tour on Saturday evening where she showed her followers what’s inside their farmhouse.

In the same 24-minute clip, Alonzo also sat down with her mom and stepdad, who are both very hands-on in looking after Beati Firma from the day that she acquired it in 2011.

One of the questions she asked her mom was the greatest challenge they have encountered in maintaining the place.

“Yung ilang puno ng manga ang natumba,” her mother quipped. “Gusto kong umiyak every time may matutumba. Para akong aatakihin kasi ang tagal ko silang hinintay [na lumaki]. Pumasok ako sa room, ayaw kong nakikita kong tumutumba.”

Alonzo’s mother said having a farm in Zambales did not come easy for her in the beginning because she was used to living in Metro Manila for years.

“Bigla akong nagkaroon ng malaking responsibilidad na ayusin ito. Nagalak naman ako kasi tignan mo ngayon ang ganda na. Pero hindi ganun kadali,” she said.

When asked for advice for those aspiring to also have a farm, Alonzo’s mother said: “Kailangan matiyaga ka, masikap ka. Ako kasi sinuwerte kasi nagkaroon ako ng Doy at may malasakit kasi siya.”

Alonzo added her family is fortunate because all the people working in the farm are trustworthy and she can rely on them in looking after the farm.

In the first part of her farm tour, Alonzo said there are still many things her family wants to improve in their farm.

“Right now, we are trying to build houses for our staff and there are areas na nila-landscape na namin kagabi nung area na malapit sa tree house,” she said.

“It is always a work in progress just like ourselves. I consider myself very lucky to have a mom who continuously works hard in order for this farm to be beautiful and sustainable,” she added.

Watch the second part of her vlog below.