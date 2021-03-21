Angeli Pangilinan tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA – Angeli Pangilinan Valenciano has tested positive for COVID-19.

The wife of Gary Valenciano revealed this through an Instagram post Saturday night as she shared photos of her medicines, vitamins and disinfectants.

“Guess why I posted this? Here I am isolated because I am Covid positive,” she wrote.

But instead of feeling scared about it, Valenciano enumerated the many reasons why she remains to have a positive outlook despite this ordeal.

“I should be afraid right? But I am married to a man who has had Type1 diabetes for 42 years. Who has had multiple seizures due to hypoglycemia. Hepatitis. Orthroscopic surgery on his knees. Tuberculosis. Cardiac double Bypass / open heart surgery. Kidney cancer. Partial nephrectomy surgery. Whew. So having gone through all that with him, I know that this is just another trial that we will overcome together,” she said.

Valenciano also mentioned that she had a scoliosis spine surgery in Hong Kong in 1986 and the doctors implanted two rods on her spine.

“Excruciating pain. So this is just another hurdle that I know I will leap over! Love you all,” she said.

She then requested her followers to help her pray that her husband and their two staff members don’t get the coronavirus.

“I don’t mind getting it for as long as he is spared from this disease. BY HIS STRIPES I AM HEALED! P.S. please pray for the healing of Yaya Myra and Vince too - our staff.”

RELATED VIDEO