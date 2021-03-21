ABS-CBN suspends live staging of 'It's Showtime' amid COVID-19 surge

MANILA – ABS-CBN has decided to put on hold the live staging of its noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

In a statement released Sunday, the network said this is “to ensure the safety of our hosts and production team because of the surging COVID-19 cases in the country.”

ABS-CBN is hoping for viewers’ support and understanding over this decision.

The country reported a record-high 7,999 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, surpassing Friday's record of 7,103 infections. It happened over a year since the lockdown was enforced in the country, the longest in the world, and while vaccination against the coronavirus had kicked off.

On Sunday, 7,757 new infections were reported, the 2nd highest daily tally, so far.

Cumulative total cases climbed to 663,794, of which, 73,072 or 11 percent are active cases. The death toll stood at 12,968, accounting for 1.95 percent of the total reported cases.

March's latest outbreak, which includes the more transmissible variants, is still concentrated in congested Metro Manila, home to 12 million people.