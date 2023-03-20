Vice Ganda named most trusted entertainment presenter

MANILA – Vice Ganda has been named as one of most trusted personalities in the 2023 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands awards.

The “It’s Showtime” host was hailed as the Most Trusted Entertainment & Variety Presenter, citing his innate ability to make people “laugh, cry and ponder the irony and unfairness of modern life.”

“His cultural impact makes him one of the country’s most successful entertainers,” the Reader’s Digest said of the comedian.

“Vice is a national treasure whose influential voice is heard in politics, philanthropic circles and, of course, as a much-loved comedian, entertainer and presenter. Vice uses his popularity to rally against discrimination of minority groups. This only adds to his authenticity, something that has secured him respect and trust across all sectors of the community,” it added.

This is the fifth year in a row that Vice Ganda has won this award.

Aside from Vice Ganda, the other individuals who have won the coveted awards in the Most Trusted categories include Mike Enriquez as Radio Presenter, Atom Araullo as TV Host For News & Current Affairs, and Alyssa Valdez as Sportsperson.

The winners were identified following an independently commissioned survey, with the results appearing exclusively in Reader’s Digest Philippines.