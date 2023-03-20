Trailer: Summer MMFF entry 'About Us But Not About Us'

Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas in ‘About Us But Not About Us.’ The IdeaFirst Company

MANILA — The trailer of "About Us But Not About Us," one of the eight entries in the first-ever summer edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), has been released.

Set entirely at a restaurant, the film stars Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas as a professor and his former student whose conversation brings up someone's death and raises secrets and suspicions.

It was written and directed by 11-time Palanca awardee Jun Robles Lana who is also behind the award-winning films "Kalel, 15" and "Die Beautiful."

Ahead of its MMFF run, "About Us But Not About Us" was awarded Best Film at the 26th Tallin Black Nights Film Festival 2022 in Estonia.

It was described as "an unexpected masterpiece… with a surprising plot twist" by the Tallin organizers.

Along with the seven other entries in the inaugural Summer MMFF, "About Us But Not About Us" will be released in cinemas nationwide on April 8. — Hannalyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News Intern