Trailer: Coco Martin, Brillante Mendoza reunite for 'Apag'

Lito Lapid and Coco Martin in a scene from 'Apag.' Screenshot

MANILA — The trailer of the family drama film "Apag," which marks the reunion of indie collaborators Brillante Mendoza and Coco Martin, has been released.

The nearly two-minute trailer gives a glimpse of the story, which follows two families who navigate their lives after an incident that claims a life.

"Rafael (Martin), a son of a wealthy family, causes a deadly car accident while returning home from market to prepare for a feast.

"Frightened, he tries to cover up the case, and is soon caught in a downward spiral from the burden of guilt," the film's synopsis reads.

Written by Arianna Martinez, "Apag" sees the first major collaboration of Martin and Mendoza in over a decade, after their streak of acclaimed independent films that launched the actor to stardom.

Joining Martin in the star-studded cast are Gladys Reyes, Jaclyn Jose, Mercedes Cabral, Lito Lapid, Julio Diaz, Ronwaldo Martin, Shaina Magdayao, Joseph, Vince Rillon, and Gina Pareño.

"Apag" is one of the eight official entries in the inaugural Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), which is scheduled to run from April 8 to 18. — Bryan Gandingan