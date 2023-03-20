Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto. Photo from Anderson's Instagram account

MANILA – "Siya na."

These were the words of actor Gerald Anderson when asked if he sees his current girlfriend and former co-star Julia Barretto as the person he's going to marry.

In an interview with Korina Sanchez, Anderson said that all his present endeavors are leading up to plans of settling down.

"Genuinely, lahat ng ginagawa ko sa career ko, sa show business, sa pagiging businessman is leading up to that point," he said.

Expounding on seeing Barretto in his future, Anderson added: "You just know. Alam mo lang eh. You feel na may nagbabago sa'yo."

"You feel na mas nag-iiba 'yung priorities mo or mas naging malinaw sa'yo priorities mo. Ang hirap mag-explain eh. Iba 'yung (feeling)," he added.

Barretto and Anderson have become increasingly open about their relationship since going public with their relationship in March 2021.

Anderson earlier referred to Barretto as “the one,” saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a “quota” first when it comes to their showbiz careers.

