Robi Domingo has no regrets not becoming a doctor

MANILA -- Actor Robi Domingo does not regret not pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor.

In “Tatak Star Magic: Celebrity Conversations,” Domingo he regretted it before, but not anymore.

"I regretted it kasi it was a dream na gusto kong ma-fulfill for a score of my life. Imaginin mo I was grinding it all grade school, high school, even college while I was doing this thing, to end up wearing a pink coat right in front of you. I regret it? Yes. But I regret regretting it," Domingo told Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi.

"Because kahit anong mangyari simula't sapul, I have that MD from the beginning. Si Marion Domingo, that's my name, I am that MD. Ang batchmates ko they get to wear a white coat all the time seal of their profession pero ako I get to wear a black one, a blue one, it doesn't matter, a pink one tonight."

"And para sa akin nag-transcend ang purpose ko. Before ang purpose ko was to become like my parents, like my lolo, my other cousins in order to help people. But because of what this institution has instilled in me, because of the stories ng mga Kapamilya natin ultimately because of you, I would always go back to that meeting in that office, sabi sa akin ni direk 'Huwag ka muna tumuloy, magpahinga ka muna, you owe it to yourself. So give that moment.'

"And now I think I owe everything to Him, to you and to everyone kasi because of those certain snippets, 'yun ang little puzzle na bumuo sa bigger picture at continuously na bumubuo sa isang bigger sketch and that is the meaning of my life -- to be in the service of the Filipino," Domingo shared.

In the interview, Domingo also shared that ABS-CBN shutdown made him realize a lot of things.

"Mas mahalaga sa akin 'yung mga taong nasa likod, 'yung mga taong nawala, nawalan ng trabaho. Nandito ako para patuloy na lalaban. Ito 'yung totoong meaning ng Star Magic para sa akin na kahit anong mangyari ay hindi mawawala ang kinang niya. That's the seal of excellence and that seal of excellence continues to shine bright as long as the Kapamilya spirit lives on," Domingo said.

After more than a decade of being a Kapamilya, Domingo said he wants to continue his craft and continue sharing the stories of everyone.

"Hosting ultimately is one aspects of what I do. Because of Star Magic I'm not just a host, I'm not just a presenter, a master of ceremony. Pero ang nararamdaman ko because of Star Magic, I get to become a storyteller. Promise. Because whenever I have the spotlight on me 'yung initial reaction ko is 'huwag ako, sa kanya' because ultimately that certain event is a celebration of connection and stories."



Domingo started his career in show business as one of the former housemates of ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother. Teen Edition Plus" in 2008.



After his “PBB” stint, Domingo hosted several Kapamilya shows such as “ASAP,” “The Voice of the Philippines,” and “I Can Do That.” He has also acted in television dramas and films.



He is currently hosting the latest season of "The Voice Kids," along with Bianca Gonzalez.

