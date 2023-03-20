MANILA – Actress Trina Legaspi has given birth to her first child with husband Ryan Jarina.

Legaspi shared the good news through a social media post on Monday as she uploaded family photos with their new bundle of joy. The coupled named their baby girl, Kaela.

In the caption, Legaspi revealed that their baby was born last week.

"Last week at 5:09 pm, our lives changed forever! 8 hours of labor and 1 hour of pushing, thank you Lord for giving me the strength!! Welcome to the world, Baby Kaela," she wrote.

"Parang nag-slow mo ‘nung narinig ko na iyak niya, sobrang surreal, ‘di ko mapigilan umiyak. You are worth all the pain our baby girl. Daddy and I love you so much," the actress added.

She also expressed her gratitude to the medical team who helped them in delivering their baby.



The former “Goin’ Bulilit” star and her husband tied the knot in November 2021.

Legaspi, who was in the "Goin' Bulilit" batch that included Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes, postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies. She graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

She returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic.

