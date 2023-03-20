MANILA — Actresses Kim Chiu, Bela Padilla, and Angelica Panganiban, showbiz colleagues who have become close friends, were all smiles as they got to reunite recently.

In new photos shared on Instagram on Monday by Panganiban, the new mom seemed to be enjoying the company of Chiu and Padilla who visited her home with her partner Gregg Homan.

"Always tawang tawa … thank you for making time mga momsies. Ang perfect perfect nanaman natin kahapon … love you both!!" Panganiban said in the caption.

Chiu commented on the post: "Bitin ako momsy!!! Pede pa na kami bumalik???? @gregg_homan … hihihihi kay gregg nagpaalam noh!? Hahahha."

"(Kim Chiu) @chinitaprincess nakatulog kasi ako hahahahahaha," Panganiban replied.

The three actresses — collectively known as "AngBeKi" after the first syllable of their first names — last got together during the February baptism of Panganiban's child.

Their latest reunion came as Padilla, who is now based in the UK, returned to the Philippines to promote her latest film.

