Popular K-pop singer Se7en and actress Lee Da-hae announced Monday that they will marry in May, eight years since the couple began dating.

The two stars, both aged 38, bared their engagement in separate Instagram posts.

"I promised marriage on May 6 with my girlfriend Lee Da-hae, who has been with me through the ups and downs and has always embraced my lacking self with love for the past eight years," the singer wrote in his post in Korean, as translated into English by entertainment news portal Soompi.

"From now on as the head of a household and as a husband , I will live more maturely with a greater sense of responsibility," Se7en said in his post, where he also thanked fans for their support.

In her post, Lee said she would "become a good wife who gives much strength and is more considerate to this person (Se7en) who has reliably protected my side and given me great happiness."

"I will also repay all of your love in the future by impressing more as an actress and as a wife of a family," she told fans.

Born Choi Dong-wook, Se7en debuted in 2003 as a soloist under K-pop agency YG Entertainment. He later established himself as a "Hallyu (Korean wave) star" after gaining popularity across Asia.

Lee, meanwhile, is best known for starring in the 2005 dramas "My Girl" and "Green Rose" — with both series getting Filipino adaptations that aired on ABS-CBN.

The couple began dating in 2015 and made their relationship known to the public a year after.

