Harvey Bautista asks Bianca de Vera to Star Magic prom

MANILA -- Actor-director Harvey Bautista and actress Bianca de Vera are going together to Star Magical Prom next week.

Star Magic's Inside News on Saturday, uploaded exclusive video of Bautista's "promposal" to de Vera on the set of their film "Sa Aming Tagpuan."

"Si Bianca kasi is a close friend of mine. Nung sinabi sa amin ng Star Magic na magpo-prom, naisip ko agad na si Bianca ang dalhin ko as my date. And sakto naisip ko nagpi-film kami ng pelikula which is 'Sa Aming Tagpuan' at siya ang artista ko, ako ang director niya, I thought it's the perfect time to ask her during our shoot,"he said.

Bautista popped the question after pranking de Vera that her things were missing.

Here's how Bautista asked de Vera to be his prom date:

Aside from being an actor, Bautista, a former "Goin' Bulilit" kid is now a director and a film producer.

At the age of 18, he co-produced the Gawad Alternatibo finalist "Pagbilang Kong Tatlo" under his own production company Kalye Sagrada, which he considers a passion project.

Meanwhile, de Vera, who is known for her role in "2 Good 2 Be True," is part of the cast of the upcoming series "Unbreak My Heart."

