Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla fall in love in Switzerland in 'Unravel' trailer

MANILA - Mavx Productions has unveiled the full trailer of the movie “Unravel” starring Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla.

Shot in Switzerland, “Unravel” tackles the mental health issues of Lucy (Padilla) who meets Noah (Anderson) in the European country.

Noah convinces Lucy to try different adventures in the foreign land before taking her own life. But in the process, the two find themselves developing feelings for one another and ultimately stops Lucy from her plan.

The movie is one of the three offerings of Star Magic and Mavx Productions this 2023 along with “The Swing” and “I Love Lizzy.” It is also an entry to this year’s Summer Metro Manila Film Festival.

Aside from "Unravel," the other movies that will be part of the film festival are the following:

“Apag” starring Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, Jaclyn Jose, and Gladys Reyes

"Here Comes the Groom" starring Maris Racal and Enchong Dee

“Single Bells” starring Alex Gonzaga and Angeline Quinto

“Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko” starring Bela Padilla and South Korean actor Yoo Min-gon

"Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko” starring RK Bagatsing and Meg Imperial

“About Us But Not About Us” starring Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas

“Love You Long Time” starring Carlo Aquino

The first Summer MMFF will run for an 11-day period, from April 8 to 18, in all cinemas nationwide in partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP).

The Parade of Stars which is set to be held in Quezon City will take place on April 2 while the Awards Night is scheduled to take place on April 11 in New Frontier Theater.