Cuteness overload! Solenn Heussaff posts reel of daughter Maelys

MANILA – Solenn Heussaff on Monday finally introduced her second daughter Maelys Lionel Bolzico to her followers.

She dedicated an entire reel to her daughter, accompanied by the song "Here Comes the Sun," showcasing her baby's cuteness.

“Always making us smile Maelys,” she wrote in the caption.

Many netizens commented on the post, with most of them noting Maelys' resemblance to the baby's father Nico Bolzico.

Others were simply thrilled to catch a glimpse of the beautiful baby, who was born in December.

Their first daughter, Thylane, meanwhile turned 3 on January 1.

The celebrity couple will reach their seventh wedding anniversary in May. Prior to tying the knot in May 2016, they were together for a decade.