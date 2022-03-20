MANILA – For the first time since it was announced, Alexa Ilacad teased her fans on what to expect from her upcoming series “Run to Me” which she will co-star with KD Estrada.

In an interview with Bianca Gonzalez for Cinema News, Ilacad said its story is “very fresh” and she thinks it really fits her and Estrada.

“One thing is for sure – I personally really, really like the story. It’s very fresh and I think bagay talaga sa aming dalawa ni KD. The genre is a bit rom-com. Of course, there is konting drama because there’s conflict naman talaga in life, but more on sa magaan na side lang siya,” she said.

When asked if viewers will see scenes with the two of them singing, Ilacad said: “I am not sure if it will be incorporated sa story. Pero alam ko po na if it were to have a soundtrack, of course kami po ni KD yung gagawa ng soundtrack.”

Ilacad said this would also be the case for their future projects together.

“We’re gonna have to compose the soundtrack. Even if we have other upcoming projects, kami na daw talagang dalawa ang kailangan mag-compose.”

ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment announced last March 7 that Ilacad and Estrada will headline “Run to Me.”

The new drama series will be directed by Dwein Ruedas-Baltazar.

The project will be produced under the collaboration of Dreamscape Entertainment, the content producer behind the hit ABS-CBN teleseryes “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano” and “The Broken Marriage Vow”; iWantTFC, the leading Filipino streaming service in the world; and Kumu, a popular Filipino livestreaming app.