KD doesn't think pairing with Francine won't affect relationship with Alexa

MANILA – KD Estrada does not believe the special bond he has with Alexa Ilacad will get affected even if he’s working with other actresses in other projects.

Estrada said this during the grand media conference of “Bola Bola” on Sunday.

“At the end of the day, it’s just work. I don’t think it’s going to ruin anything that me and Alexa have,” he explained.

Being actors, Estrada said it is inevitable that he and Ilacad would be paired with other people as they navigate their way in show business.

“Hindi talaga maiiwasan na magkakaroon kami ni Alexa ng individual projects na ipe-pair kami sa ibang partner. Okay lang yun. Kung anong meron kami, it’s stronger than the projects that we’re gonna have,” he said.

Estrada made these statements as the release date of his upcoming series “Bola Bola” co-starring Francine Diaz is fast approaching.

While working on the said show, Estrada said he’s glad to have found a new friend in Diaz.

“Nothing against Francine. It’s nice working with Francine. Naging tropa kami and I am thankful for that. But it’s not going to ruin what me and Alexa have right now,” he said.

“Bola Bola” will be streaming on iWantTFC starting March 26 and new episodes will come out on Saturdays and Sundays at 8pm.

Aside from “Bola Bola,” Estrada will also be working on “Run to Me” with Ilacad soon.

