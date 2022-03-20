MANILA – “Belly bump to another gorgeous friend momma of ours.”

This was how Dimples Romana congratulated Angelica Panganiban, who announced on Sunday that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Gregg Homan.

On Instagram, Romana shared a photo taken last February from when she, Panganiban, Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo and Angel Locsin had a mini-get together at the latter’s house.

Apparently, everyone in attendance at that gathering already knew Panganiban and Romana are both expecting.

“When WOMEN celebrate each other’s JOY! WOMEN supporting WOMEN. Ganun naman dapat diba,” Romana wrote in the caption.

“CONGRATULATIONS Mars!! And @gregg_homan. Nakakahappy ang Belly Reveal ninyo,” she added.

Like Panganiban, Romana is also currently pregnant, her third child with her husband Boyet Ahmee.

In a recent media conference, the actress recounted that she and Ahmee were surprised to find out about the pregnancy, as they hadn’t planned on having another child.

“Noong nalaman ko ‘yung balita, as in nagulat ako! Kasi we weren’t even trying. Kami naman ni Boyet, we already have Calliee, we already have Alonzo, and seven years later, malay ko ba na magkakaroon ako ng isa pang baby. We are very pregnant at the moment,” she said.

Romana and Ahmee have two children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.