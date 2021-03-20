WATCH: Rico Blanco TikTok video using Maris Racal song resurfaces amid dating rumors

Watch more in iWantTFC

TikTok video of Rico Blanco using Maris Racal’s song “Kahit Na Anong Sablay.” Video from Blanco’s account

After Maris Racal's viral birthday greeting to Rico Blanco, it appears that netizens have continued looking for clues that would link the two, resurrecting a TikTok video of the OPM icon that featured the actress’ song.

A video posted by Blanco on his TikTok account last month has gone viral not just because of the beautiful view shown in the clip but also the background song.

Fans quickly noticed that the music was Racal’s song, “Kahit Na Anong Sablay,” which further stirred romance rumors between the two.

Netizens earlier resurfaced old tweets of the former PBB housemate, fangirling over the 48-year-old singer and ex-frontman of Rivermaya.

In one such tweet, Racal was hoping to hear Blanco sing live. Previous Twitter exchanges between the two were also found by fans wherein Racal asked the singer to perform “Balisong” on her wedding day.

A year later in 2019, Blanco and Racal released a duet of the latter’s single, where he is credited as a collaborator, “Abot Langit.”

Racal’s birthday greeting post to Blanco did not evade the eagle eyes of several netizens, as they gushed over a possible romance between the two musicians.

Still, neither Blanco nor Racal, 23, has confirmed being an official couple since the post went viral.

