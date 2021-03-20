Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Rico Blanco TikTok video using Maris Racal song resurfaces amid dating rumors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 20 2021 04:41 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC
TikTok video of Rico Blanco using Maris Racal’s song “Kahit Na Anong Sablay.” Video from Blanco’s account

After Maris Racal's viral birthday greeting to Rico Blanco, it appears that netizens have continued looking for clues that would link the two, resurrecting a TikTok video of the OPM icon that featured the actress’ song. 

A video posted by Blanco on his TikTok account last month has gone viral not just because of the beautiful view shown in the clip but also the background song.

Fans quickly noticed that the music was Racal’s song, “Kahit Na Anong Sablay,” which further stirred romance rumors between the two. 

Netizens earlier resurfaced old tweets of the former PBB housemate, fangirling over the 48-year-old singer and ex-frontman of Rivermaya. 

In one such tweet, Racal was hoping to hear Blanco sing live. Previous Twitter exchanges between the two were also found by fans wherein Racal asked the singer to perform “Balisong” on her wedding day. 

A year later in 2019, Blanco and Racal released a duet of the latter’s single, where he is credited as a collaborator, “Abot Langit.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

Racal’s birthday greeting post to Blanco did not evade the eagle eyes of several netizens, as they gushed over a possible romance between the two musicians.

Still, neither Blanco nor Racal, 23, has confirmed being an official couple since the post went viral. 

Related video:

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Rico Blanco   Maris Racal   Tiktok   Rico Blanco TikTok   Maris Racal Tweets   Rivermaya   Kahit Na Anong Sablay  