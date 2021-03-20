Vivoree Esclito trending sa paggaya kay Selena Gomez sa ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’

Screenshot mula sa performance ni Vivoree Esclito bilang si Selena Gomez

Tinutukan ng maraming fans ang pagpapalit anyo ng aktres na si Vivoree Esclito bilang si international artist Selena Gomez nitong Sabado sa “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

Pasok sa mga top trending topics ang “Vivoree as Selena Gomez” kung saan pinuri ng mga netizens ang naging performance ni Esclito na inawit ang hit song na “I Want You To Know.”

Naging emosyonal din si Vivoree nang sorpresang magbigay ng mensahe ang kaniyang ina na nasa kanilang probinsya sa Bohol at matagal nang hindi nakikita.

“I want you to know that I'm so, so proud of you . . . Our rising sweetheart and our dearest survivor,” pahayag ni Tetchie Esclito.

Nagustuhan naman ni Gary Valenciano, isa sa mga jury ng kompetisyon, ang naging pagtatanghal ng 20-anyos na aktres at sinabing unti-unti na nilang nakikita ang husay nito bilang artista.

“You know, when you came out and your voice, I was satisfied. I am very satisfied with your vocal performance. We are seeing the birth of vivoree -- the dancer, the singer, the actress,” saad ni Valenciano.

Sigurado naman umano ang singer-songwriter na si Ogie Alcasid na magte-trending ang performance ni Vivoree na inihalintulad pa niya sa boomerang.

“Alam mo Vivoree, para kang boomerang e. Balik ka nang balik. You're back in the game. There's no doubt in my mind that this performance will trend because of you. But what trended in my heart today is yourself,” komento ni Alcasid.

Pinapurihan din Mega Star Sharon Cuneta si Esclito dahil nakakahikayat umano ito ng mga fans na nakaka-relate sa kaniya.

“I think you attract the kind of followers that see a little bit of themselves in you. That says a lot about the star that you are,” ani Cuneta.

Mapapanood ang “Your Face Sounds Familiar” tuwing Sabado at Linggo sa free at digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), at on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

