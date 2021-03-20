K-drama star Kim Seon-ho to hold virtual meet with Pinoy fans on March 21

Korean actor Kim Seon-ho to hold fan meet for Filipino supporters. Photo from press release

Actor Kim Seon-ho of the hit Korean drama series “Start-Up” is set to hold a virtual meet and greet with Filipino fans on March 21, telco firm Globe announced.

In a press release, Globe confirmed that the fan meet will push through on Sunday, giving local fans a chance to interact with the Seon-ho, who rose to fame for his portrayal of Good Boy Han Ji Pyeong on “Start-Up.”

Last February, the Korean actor announced the event, “Kita tayo sa March 21!”, in a video uploaded by Globe. In the same video, Seon-ho showed his gratitude receiving Filipino snacks such as chicharon and dried mangoes from his fans.

PH Seonhohadas will be able to virtually hang out with Kim Seon-ho and even watch him reenact some iconic scenes in the series “Start-Up.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Korean star will also play a Filipino game with his local fans during the e-fanmeet, which will start at 8 p.m.

Interested fans can join the Kmmunity PH Facebook group to get a chance to talk with Seon-ho.

Besides “Start-Up,” the actor also starred in different series such as “Welcome to Waikiki 2,” “Two Cops,” “100 Days My Prince” and “Strongest Deliveryman,” which won him the best new actor award at the 36th MBC Drama Awards.

Globe Telecom also partnered with popular K-pop group Blackpink as one of its Korean brand endorsers.