Jie-Ann Armero wants Kathryn Bernardo or Loisa Andalio to portray her on 'MMK'

Should her life be told on television, “Pinoy Big Brother Connect” fourth Big Placer Jie-Ann Armero hopes premiere actress Kathryn Bernardo or Loisa Andalio would portray her in the long-running drama anthology “Maalala Mo Kaya.”

“Siguro kung magkakaroon man tungkol sa buhay ko sa ‘MMK’, gusto ko ang mag-portray sa kuwento ng buhay ko ay si Loisa Andalio or si Kathryn Bernardo,” Armero said in a report posted on PUSH.

The Sarangani native took home P200,000 for placing fourth in the recently concluded reality show of ABS-CBN won by Liofer Pinatacan.

Dubbed “Ang Kwelang Fangirl ng Sarangani,” Armero shared that she wanted to try working in the showbiz, such as performing on ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

“Yes po, gusto ko subukan kasi nagiging fangirl ako ng mga artista. Gusto ko rin masubukan yung feeling ng ganun and gusto ko makasayaw sa ASAP at saka kumanta,” she said.

Armero also took a trip down memory lane on her journey as PBB housemate, recalling how difficult yet fun the tasks given to them by “Big Brother.”

“Kahit minsan mahirap yung task, parang minsan hindi namin napapagtagumpayan yung task, still pa rin naniniwala kami sa sarili namin and parang fun pa rin kasi nagkakaisa kaming lahat,” she said.

She also cherished the bond the housemates formed during their stay inside the famous yellow house on television.

“Super ganda yung pag-stay sa bahay ni Kuya kasi kahit mahirap yung mga task, dahil kasama mo yung mga housemates parang natatabunan siya kasi nagtutulungan pa rin ang lahat, nagkakaisa, and super fun nga mag-stay sa bahay ni Kuya kasi parang lahat kami naging isang pamilya,” Armero added.

At the start of the show, Armero was embroiled in controversy after fellow housemate Justin Dizon called her “marumi” for not taking a bath.

Armero said the scarcity of water in her hometown forced residents to minimize their consumption.

After staying at the PBB House, Armero welcomed the news that her viral interaction with Dizon resulted in an improvement on the water supply in their place.

“Super saya ko po nung nalaman ko ngayon kasi yun talaga yung problema namin, yung wala kaming tubig dun. Kaya minsan hindi kami nakakaligo. Pero ang saya ko nung nalaman ko kasi matutugunan na yung problema ng probinsya namin, magkakaroon na ng maayos na tubig yung Malapatan,” Armero bared.

