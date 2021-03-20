Dingdong Avanzado pens wife Jessa Zaragoza poignant message on 20th wedding anniversary

Celebrity recording artist Dingdong Avanzado wrote a heartfelt message to wife Jessa Zaragoza as they marked their 20th wedding anniversary.

“Swinging through the years. This video reminds me of our journey in life together,” Avanzado shared on Instagram. “As we move from one chapter of our lives to the next, I could not have chosen a better partner to swing with.”

The former Siquijor vice governor then reminded Zaragoza to keep on swinging with him and reach another 20 years of being together.

“May we continue to endure the challenges that life throws at us. With you by my side and with our Lord guiding us, we can conquer anything. Here’s to another 20 years and beyond. Happy anniversary my one and only,” he said.

The “Jukebox Queen of the 90s”, meanwhile, uploaded a video of her and Avanzado dancing.

“Happy 20th Year Wedding Anniversary to US!!! @dingdongavanzado. I love you endlessly my honey,” she said.

The couple were married back in 2001 and are blessed with a daughter, Jayda, who is also currently in showbiz.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC