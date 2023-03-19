3-chair turner Shane Bernabe performs "Dukha" on The Voice Kids Philippines. Photo from Twitter @_TheVoiceKidsPH

Not everyone has the opportunity of meeting their idol in person, but for some, they receive more than what they expect to get.

This was the case of 12-year-old Shane Bernabe from Laguna on the Sunday episode of "The Voice Kids Philippines."

Before her performance, Bernabe said that she wanted to be part of KZ Tandingan's team since she was her idol, and that she even wore a denim jacket during the blind auditions because of her.

All three coaches turned for Bernabe after wowing them with her performance of "Dukha."

After her performance, Bernabe immediately turned emotional.

"Napaikot ko 'yung idol ko," she said in response to Tandingan's question on why she's tearing up.

She, however, did not immediately disclose to the coaches who her idol is.

Not only did Bernabe meet her idol, but she also received positive feedback from Tandingan, who wanted her to be in Team Supreme.

"Isa sa pinakahinahanap ko sa isang singer is 'yung storytelling and that's what I felt about you," Tandingan said.

"Nagc-create ka ng tension hanggang sa umabot doon sa part ng song na ang ganda-ganda ng release kaya sobrang effective ng performance mo. Kahit umikot kami — kahit sure ka na na pasok ka na sa 'The Voice,' hindi mo binitawan 'yung performance mo. That's what I love about who you are as an artist," Tandingan continued.

Much to the surprise of the viewers — and the show's host Robi Domingo, Bernabe eventually joined Bamboo's Kamp Kawayan.

When Martin Nievera asked if Bamboo was her idol, Bernabe clarified that it was Tandingan.

"Mas napusuan ko po talaga si Coach Bamboo. I think matuturuan niya po talaga ako nang maayos," Bernabe said in her post-performance interview with Domingo.

Bernabe became the twelfth member of Bamboo's team.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its fourth weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Kzhoebe Nicole Baker

Kathryn Ashley Tenorio

Candice Flores

Francheska Nora

Janrel Villacruel

Charyl Deanne Pardo

Shane Bernabe

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Rhian Zeph Tiwana

Sab Paica

Savannah Pudadera

Zoe Quizol

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

Ysabelle Cruz

Deion Ang

Krizel Mabalay

Jade Casildo

Kendall Valerio

Rai Fernandez

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).