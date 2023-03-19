“The Voice Kids” coaches Bamboo Manalac and KZ Tandingan apparently share the same birthday wish and it is for one of their wards to win the ongoing season of the televised singing competition.

Tandingan revealed their common wish on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday after her back-to-back solo performances in celebration of their respective birthdays.

Tandingan demonstrated her impressive singing ability by performing "cardboard box," while Manalac exhibited his talent with "I Ain't Worried."

The soul singer turned 31 on March 11, while the rock icon will be 47 on March 21.

Aside from being coaches of “The Voice Kids” along with Martin Nievera, Manalac is set to headline a North American concert tour with Tandingan as his special guest.

“ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).